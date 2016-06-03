UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
June 3 Constellation Software Inc :
* Offer at a price of 105 pence per ordinary share
* Constellation Software Inc announces possible cash offer for Bond International Software Plc
* Co's unit is largest shareholder in Bond, holding 27.3% of Bond's issued ordinary share capital
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract

* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions