BRIEF-Torchmark Corporation reports Q4 EPS $1.12
* Q4 operating earnings per share $1.15 from continuing operations
June 3 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc :
* Net1 files for declaratory order with South African high court to provide certainty on interpretation of recent regulations adopted under the Social Assistance Act
* Believes that SASSA's interpretation of act and regulations is "erroneous for a number of reasons"
* Regulations under Social Assistance Act of 2004 limit direct deductions from social grants paid to beneficiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 operating earnings per share $1.15 from continuing operations
* HPE acquires Niara to enhance security at the intelligent edge
* Tractor Supply Company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results