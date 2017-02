June 3 S Immo AG :

* Intends to sell part of its German residential portfolio

* Expects a positive contribution to earnings as a result of intended sale

* Portfolio intended to be sold consists of properties in Berlin and Hamburg with approximately 1,500 units, accounting for slightly more than 20 pct of S Immo's portfolio in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)