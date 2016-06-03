BRIEF-CymaBay reports proposed public offering of common stock
* Anticipates using net proceeds from offering to fund ongoing development of seladelpar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 3 S&P:
* South Africa ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative on weak growth
* Low GDP growth is putting South Africa's economic metrics at risk, could eventually weaken government's social contract with business and labor
* Revised down real GDP growth assumptions for South Africa to 0.6 pct in 2016 from 1.6 pct forecast published in December 2015
* Despite lower oil prices, a weaker exchange rate and higher electricity prices have increased inflationary pressures
* Outlook remains negative, reflecting the potential adverse consequences of low GDP growth
* Energy sector improvements will likely reduce some of the economic bottlenecks
* Currently view South Africa's contingent liabilities as limited
* Project annual change in general government debt will average 4 pct of GDP over 2016-2019 Source text (bit.ly/1U2uDBI)
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday in its first meeting since President Donald Trump took office, but painted a relatively upbeat picture of the U.S. economy that suggested it was on track to tighten monetary policy this year.
DETROIT, Feb 1 U.S. car and light truck sales slipped 1.8 percent in January as automakers pulled back on bulk sales to rental, government and business fleets and concentrated on more profitable retail sales to individual consumers.