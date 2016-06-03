UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 3 (Reuters) -
* Lindt & spruengli says Ernst Tanner relinquishing role as ceo by the end of 2016
* Lindt & spruengli says tanner remains executive chairman, cfo weisskopf to take over as ceo Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources