BRIEF-National Bank Investments announces changes to National Bank Consensus Funds
* National Bank of Canada - Change of portfolio manager for National Bank Consensus International Equity Fund, national Bank Consensus American Equity Fund
June 3 Vascory AG :
* Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, 100 pct owner of Vascory Technologies Sdn Bhd, has informed the company that he intends to bring all the shares of Vascory Technologies Sdn Bhd in the company by way of a capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National ratings of China Construction Bank Brasil S.A. (CCB Brasil) as follows: --Long-term National rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term National rating at 'F1+(bra)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS China Construction Bank (Brasil) S.A.'s (CCB Brasil) National Ratings are driven by the high ability and propensity of the ultimate parent
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: