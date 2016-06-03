June 3 Scottish Salmon Company Plc :

* Says the company's unit, Scottish Salmon Company Limited, has refinanced its banking facilities with secured 55 million pound ($79.82 million) multicurrency facility with Bank of Scotland

* Refinancing package consists of term loans of 25 million ponds, amortising over a five year period and asset-based lending facilities of 30 million pound, available over a five year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6890 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)