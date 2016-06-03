June 3 Terex Corp:

* Terminated loan and security agreement dated as of May 28, 2015 - SEC filing

* Terex terminated securitization facility as it was not providing company with flexibility needed for its portfolio of assets - SEC filing

* Securitization facility limit for loans was $350 million; no early termination penalties associated with termination of facility