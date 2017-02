June 3 (Reuters) -

* Adastria Co Ltd likely topped its March-May record for group operating profit with a 5% jump on the year to 5 billion yen ($46.6 million) - Nikkei

* Adastria Co Ltd's sales apparently also grew 5% on the year to just under 50 billion yen - Nikkei

* Adastria Co Ltd expected to maintain its full-year forecasts - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1UjxfHu) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)