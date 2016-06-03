HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 1 at 3:52 P.M. EST/1952 GMT
Feb 1 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: SUPREME COURT NOMINEE Trump urges Senate Republicans to "go nuclear" and invoke a rule change to force a simple majority vote toward confirmation if Democrats block his U.S. Supreme Court nominee. ADMINISTRATION Two Republican senators will not vote to confirm billionaire philanthropist Betsy DeVos as the next secretary of education, increasing the possibility that th