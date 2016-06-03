CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bookmaker launches 2.24 mln Hella Kgaa Hueck shares offering
* Hella KGaA Hueck & Co : Deutsche Bank launches an accelerated offering of up to 2,244,274 shares of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co
June 3 Promachos Holding Inc:
* Says raised $54.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing
* Discloses in form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $54.5 million Source text 1.usa.gov/1VC51g4
* Hella KGaA Hueck & Co : Deutsche Bank launches an accelerated offering of up to 2,244,274 shares of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co
* Sanders Capital LLC reports a 6.34 percent passive stake in D.R. Horton Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kRFx3k) Further company coverage:
* Bookmaker says Worldpay share placing books are covered Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)