June 3 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc files for IPO of up to $69 Mln - SEC filing

* Applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "SYRS"

* Says Cowen And Company, Piper Jaffray, JMP Securities are among underwriters to IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text - (1.usa.gov/1Ps9roL)