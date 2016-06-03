June 3 Moody's:

* Moody's downgrades Halliburton to Baa1 with negative outlook

* Downgrade reflects an anticipated significant increase in debt leverage to over 5X debt/ebitda in 2016

* Halliburton's negative outlook reflects uncertain pace of oilfield service recovery

* Ratings could be downgraded if debt/ebitda does not decline towards 4.0x in 2017

* Halliburton's Baa1 rating also reflects its leading market position and strong franchise value as world's second largest oilfield services provider

* Sees co's debt leverage dropping towards 3.5x in 2017