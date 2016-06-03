June 3 Higher One Holdings Inc :

* Unit entered into a master reaffirmation and amendment no. 6 to loan documents

* Amendment allows for sale of substantially all of assets of company's refund disbursement business, including OneAccount

* Amendment requires co to pay down outstanding loans under credit facility by $10.0 million on close of sale of refund disbursement unit

* Amendment reduces revolving credit facility to $25.0 million on sixth amendment effective date, $20.0 million on January 1, 2017