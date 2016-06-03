June 3 PPG Industries Inc

* On May 27, 2016, co entered into a $250 million term loan credit agreement between co and Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, ltd - sec filing

* On May 27, 2016, co entered into $250 million term loan agreement among co, BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Securities Corp