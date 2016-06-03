June 4 Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* On June 2, 2016, co entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement, dated Aeptember 18, 2015 - SEC filing

* Second amendment amended credit agreement to also decrease amount of permitted senior debt from $600 million to $500 million

* Second amendment amended credit agreement to decrease borrowing base under credit agreement from $200 million to $185 million