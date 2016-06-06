BRIEF-Western Digital sets qtrly cash dividend of $0.50 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50per share
June 6 Rogers Sugar Inc :
* Says bargaining agreement ratified at Lantic Inc's montreal refinery
* Says all production activities will resume ,expects a return to normal activities as soon as possible
* Reached a deal with union of Montreal refinery and will be returning to work within next few hours
* Parexel announces definitive agreement to acquire the Medical Affairs Company
* NXP semiconductors reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results