BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
June 6 Best Efforts Bank :
* Sets placement date for 001-BO series bonds on June 7
* Sets placement date for BO-01 series bonds on June 7 Source text: bit.ly/1UsDVTw, bit.ly/1U8uXPF
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago