June 6 Electra Private Equity Plc :

* Electra Partners agrees sale of Elian Group

* Has agreed to sell Elian to Intertrust Group N.V. For £435 million

* Transaction is subject to, inter alia, regulatory and Intertrust Group N.V. shareholder approvals.

* Following completion of transaction, which is expected during third or final quarter of 2016, Electra is expected to receive total proceeds of c.£200 million

* Will recieve uplift of £41 million or 26% and equivalent to an increase in nav of 83 pence per share, on valuation of investment at 31 march 2016

* Equates to a return of c.2.6x original cost, and an anticipated irr of c.50%

* Shareholders of elian were advised by Lazard, Clifford Chance, Macfarlanes And PWC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)