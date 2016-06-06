June 6 Electra Private Equity Plc :
* Electra Partners agrees sale of Elian Group
* Has agreed to sell Elian to Intertrust Group N.V. For £435
million
* Transaction is subject to, inter alia, regulatory and
Intertrust Group N.V. shareholder approvals.
* Following completion of transaction, which is expected
during third or final quarter of 2016, Electra is expected to
receive total proceeds of c.£200 million
* Will recieve uplift of £41 million or 26% and equivalent
to an increase in nav of 83 pence per share, on valuation of
investment at 31 march 2016
* Equates to a return of c.2.6x original cost, and an
anticipated irr of c.50%
* Shareholders of elian were advised by Lazard, Clifford
Chance, Macfarlanes And PWC
