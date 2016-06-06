BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
June 6 Fitch on European asset management:
* European asset management industry: slower growth, faster change ahead
* Says expects industry to grow at slower pace than 10% observed in 2015
* Expects management of asset management co to take bolder restructuring or strategic decisions to increase flexibility of their operating model
Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago