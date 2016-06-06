BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
June 6 Moody's-
* Maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system amid weakening operating conditions
* "Expect low oil prices and reduced government spending to weigh on Bahraini banks"
* Operating conditions for Baharain's banks will continue to deteriorate over the next 12-18 months
* Expects economic growth to slow to 2.2% in 2016 from 2.9% in 2015
* Expects problem loans for the system to rise to around 6.0%-6.5% of total loans by mid-2017
* Funding conditions will be more challenging as deposit inflows slow Source text for Eikon:
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago