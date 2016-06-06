June 6 Jyske Bank :

* Says for present, objective is a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 14 pct and capital ratio of 17.5 pct

* Says expects that significant part of its earnings in coming years will be applied to comply with new capital requirements

* Says has objective of return on equity after tax in range of 8 pct - 12 pct p.a., corresponding to 10 pct - 15 pct before tax

* Says all other things being equal, this objective implies increase of capital ratio by more than 1 percentage point p.a.

* New 500 million Danish crowns ($76.34 million) share buy-back program to be launched on July 1

* Program will run to Dec. 31

* Current share buy-back program of 750 million crowns will expire on June 30 at latest, and at present 2,155,000 shares at a value of 623 million crowns have been bought Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5499 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)