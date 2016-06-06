June 6 Casino SA :

* Says launched a tender offer on some of its notes maturing january 2023, february 2025 and august 2026

* Says indicative targeted amount of this transaction reaches 500 million euros

* Says results will be released on June 13

* Says transaction will allow group to reduce its gross debt and its financial costs as soon as 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)