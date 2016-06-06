June 6 B2Holding AS:

* Has decided to narrow indicative price range in the company's IPO to 11.50-12.00 Norwegian crowns per share

* ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Arctic Securities AS are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the IPO ($1 = 8.1748 Norwegian crowns)