June 6 (Reuters) -

* Azure midstream partners lp says notified by nyse that nyse has determined to commence proceedings to delist its common units from nyse

* Azure midstream partners lp says partnership anticipates that common units will begin trading on otcqb market at open on june 6

* Azure midstream partners lp says expects its otcqb ticker symbol to be same as its nyse symbol " azur"