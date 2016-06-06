BRIEF-North American Energy Partners announces major contract renewal
* Announces renewal of a major, 5 year Master Service Agreement (MSA) on a sole sourced, negotiated basis
June 6 Helmerich And Payne inc :
* U.S. land segment has about 84 contracted rigs generating revenue and about 78 rigs generating revenue days as of June 6, 2016
* Helmerich And Payne Inc says U.S. land segment revenue days now expected to decrease by about 24 percent as compared to second fiscal quarter
* Helmerich And Payne Inc says average flexrig spot pricing is down by more than 30%, as compared to spot pricing at peak in November 2014
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
Feb 1 Facebook Inc cruised past Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations on Wednesday with strong growth in its mobile ad business, demonstrating that controversy over so-called "fake news" and inaccurate advertising measurements had little impact on its financial performance.