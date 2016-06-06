June 6 Helmerich And Payne inc :

* U.S. land segment has about 84 contracted rigs generating revenue and about 78 rigs generating revenue days as of June 6, 2016

* Helmerich And Payne Inc says U.S. land segment revenue days now expected to decrease by about 24 percent as compared to second fiscal quarter

* Helmerich And Payne Inc says average flexrig spot pricing is down by more than 30%, as compared to spot pricing at peak in November 2014