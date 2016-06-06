BRIEF-North American Energy Partners announces major contract renewal
* Announces renewal of a major, 5 year Master Service Agreement (MSA) on a sole sourced, negotiated basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Coca Cola Hbc Ag
* Hosting an investor event in London today, 6 June 2016, where management will present to investors and analysts on group's medium-term strategy
* Will be discussing our plans to promote volume and value growth, and further improvements to operational efficiency
* Reiterate our capital expenditure target as 5.5-6.5 pct of net sales revenue and commitment to maintaining negative working capital balance sheet position
* Medium-Term growth targets include average annual revenue growth rate in range 4-5 pct on a currency-neutral basis
* Looking ahead, we expect an improving external environment to support growth in our markets over period to 2020
* Medium-Term growth targets include a reduction in comparable operating expenses as a percentage of net sales revenue to 26-27 pct
* Medium term growth targets include- comparable EBIT 1 margin improvement to 11 pct (2015: 7.5 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
Feb 1 Facebook Inc cruised past Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations on Wednesday with strong growth in its mobile ad business, demonstrating that controversy over so-called "fake news" and inaccurate advertising measurements had little impact on its financial performance.