* ProNAi Therapeutics Inc reports interim data from wolverine phase 2 trial of PNT2258 in DLBCL

* ProNAi Therapeutics Inc says "do not view these results as robust enough to justify continued development of drug in dlbcl"

* ProNAi Therapeutics Inc says have decided to suspend development of PNT2258 pending further review of these data