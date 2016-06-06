June 6 Medgenics Inc :

* Entered collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd for development and commercialization of Kyowa Hakko's anti-light monoclonal antibody

* Data from signal finding study in severe pediatric onset inflammatory bowel disease patients expected in first half 2017

* Upon completion of signal finding study in severe pediatric onset IBD, company will have option to license rights to develop program

* Following exercise of option, medgenics will make a one-time, upfront payment in low single-digit millions to Kyowa Hakko Kirin

* Co to have commercialization rights in U.S., Canada, will also add rights in europe if Kyowa Hakko Kirin selects licensing arrangement