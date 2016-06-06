BRIEF-Parexel International agrees to acquire Medical Affairs Company
* Parexel announces definitive agreement to acquire the Medical Affairs Company
June 6 Integragen Sa :
* To present positive results on biomarker mir-31-3p at the 2016 ASCO conference Source text: bit.ly/1r9mxfb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Parexel announces definitive agreement to acquire the Medical Affairs Company
Feb 1 A former senior executive of Tenet Healthcare Corp has been indicted on charges that he participated in a scheme to pay bribes for patient referrals, enabling the U.S. hospital chain to fraudulently bill state Medicaid programs for $400 million.
LONDON, Feb 2 Multidrug-resistant malaria superbugs have taken hold in parts of Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, threatening to undermine progress against the disease, scientists said.