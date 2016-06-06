June 6 Affiliated Managers Group Inc :

* AMG announces agreement to invest in leading alternative firms

* AMG will acquire interests in firms from Petershill Fund I for approximately $800 million in total consideration

* Will acquire interests in firms from Petershill Fund I in cash at closing, funded up to 50% in equity

* Upon closing, AMG's assets under management expected to increase by $55 billion to nearly $700 billion (pro forma as of march 31, 2016)

* Reached definitive agreement with Petershill Fund I to acquire Petershill Fund I's minority equity interests in five alternative investment firms

* AMG expects that transaction will increase economic earnings per share by $0.50 to $0.80 in 2017

* On closing senior management at each of firms will continue to hold unchanged majority of equity in each respective business

* Reached agreement with Petershill Fund I, a group of investment vehicles managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management L.P.

* AMG's investment in interests representing about half of total transaction value is expected to close during q3 of 2016

* Balance of AMG's investment expected to close by year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)