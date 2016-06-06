UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
June 6 Ciber Inc :
* Sale of certain of assets and liabilities of Ciber Nederland to Manpower includes purchase price of $25 million
* Sale includes an escrow amount of $5.0 million of purchase price Source text: (1.usa.gov/1UCBMr7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: