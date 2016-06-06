BRIEF-North American Energy Partners announces major contract renewal
* Announces renewal of a major, 5 year Master Service Agreement (MSA) on a sole sourced, negotiated basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Affiliated Managers Group Inc :
* Entered commitment increase agreement increasing commitments under revolving credit agreement from $1.3 billion to $1.45 billion
* Entered commitment increase and joinder agreement increasing borrowings under term credit agreement from $350 million to $385 million
* May further increase commitments under revolving credit agreement by up to $350 million - SEC filing
* May borrow up to an additional $65 million under term credit agreement - SEC filing
* Filed prospectus persuant to which co may issue, sell shares having aggregate sales price of up to $500 million Source text: (1.usa.gov/1Pechsa) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Announces renewal of a major, 5 year Master Service Agreement (MSA) on a sole sourced, negotiated basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
Feb 1 Facebook Inc cruised past Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations on Wednesday with strong growth in its mobile ad business, demonstrating that controversy over so-called "fake news" and inaccurate advertising measurements had little impact on its financial performance.