June 6 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Announced results from final analysis of phase 1 study of
mm-151 in patients with refractory solid tumors
* Final analysis of first-in-human phase 1 study of mm-151
shows positive clinical activity in multiple solid tumor types
* Objective response observed in 21 percent of evaluable
patients in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (CRC) cohort
* Reduction in tumor size observed in 54 percent of patients
in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (CRC) cohort
* Most common adverse events reported were rash,
hypomagnesemia, fatigue and diarrhea in monotherapy cohorts
