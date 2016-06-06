June 6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc :
* On May 31, 2016, company received a warning letter dated
may 27, 2016 from FDA
* Warning letter does not restrict production or shipment of
company's products from Montreal facility
* Warning letter does not require withdrawal of any product
from marketplace
* Warning letter does not restrict company's ability to seek
510(k) clearance of products
* Warning letter related to observed non-conformities with
current good manufacturing practice requirements at co's
facility in Montreal
* Intends to respond fully and in a timely manner to FDA's
warning letter
* FDA's concerns set forth in warning letter can be resolved
without a material impact to company's financial results
* FDA inspected company's Montreal facility in January 2016
* Per warning letter, premarket approval applications for
class iii devices to which quality system regulation deviations
are related will not be approved
* Since conclusion of inspection, company has provided
detailed responses to FDA as to its corrective actions
