June 6 Land And Buildings:
* Land and Buildings issues letter to Northstar Asset
Management
* Land and Buildings says NSAM's announced merger with
Colony Capital and NRF "does not provide fair value to
shareholders"
* Land and Buildings says Colony Capital likely to get 30
percent or more earnings accretion from merger; NSAM
shareholders will only get "modest accretion"
* Land and Buildings calls for meeting with NSAM special
committee
* Land and Buildings says has nominated six of eight
directors for election to NSAM's board
* Land and Buildings says "valuation closer to $20 per share
is appropriate for NSAM"
