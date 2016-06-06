June 6 Land And Buildings:

* Land and Buildings issues letter to Northstar Asset Management

* Land and Buildings says NSAM's announced merger with Colony Capital and NRF "does not provide fair value to shareholders"

* Land and Buildings says Colony Capital likely to get 30 percent or more earnings accretion from merger; NSAM shareholders will only get "modest accretion"

* Land and Buildings calls for meeting with NSAM special committee

* Land and Buildings says has nominated six of eight directors for election to NSAM's board

* Land and Buildings says "valuation closer to $20 per share is appropriate for NSAM" (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)