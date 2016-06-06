BRIEF-North American Energy Partners announces major contract renewal
* Announces renewal of a major, 5 year Master Service Agreement (MSA) on a sole sourced, negotiated basis
June 6 Ford Motor Co
* Ford announces leadership changes in china, india, global strategy and finance
* Stuart rowley named vice president, strategy
* John lawler named vice president and controller, succeeding rowley
* China operations to report directly to dave schoch, group vice president and president of asia pacific
* Marin burela to retire in october, named asia pacific special advisor
* Nigel harris named president of changan ford, succeeding burela, and elected a corporate officer
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
Feb 1 Facebook Inc cruised past Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations on Wednesday with strong growth in its mobile ad business, demonstrating that controversy over so-called "fake news" and inaccurate advertising measurements had little impact on its financial performance.