June 6 JD.Com Inc :

* Baidu, Tencent and JD.com announce strategic investment in Bitauto

* Baidu, Tencent and JD.com each agrees to purchase 2,471,577 newly issued ordinary shares of Bitauto at us$20.23 per share

* Baidu, Tencent and JD.com each agrees to invest US$50 million in Bitauto Holdings Limited

* Bitauto agrees to issue convertible bonds to PA Grand Opportunity Limited and/or its affiliates in an amount of up to US$150 million

* Baidu, Tencent and JD.com and holders of CBS will hold 3.2%, 7.1%, 23.5% and 8.2%, respectively, of Bitauto's outstanding shares

* William Li, Chief Executive Officer and chairman of Bitauto will indirectly purchase a portion of convertible bonds through PAG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)