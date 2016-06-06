June 6 JD.Com Inc :
* Baidu, Tencent and JD.com announce strategic investment in
Bitauto
* Baidu, Tencent and JD.com each agrees to purchase
2,471,577 newly issued ordinary shares of Bitauto at us$20.23
per share
* Baidu, Tencent and JD.com each agrees to invest US$50
million in Bitauto Holdings Limited
* Bitauto agrees to issue convertible bonds to PA Grand
Opportunity Limited and/or its affiliates in an amount of up to
US$150 million
* Baidu, Tencent and JD.com and holders of CBS will hold
3.2%, 7.1%, 23.5% and 8.2%, respectively, of Bitauto's
outstanding shares
* William Li, Chief Executive Officer and chairman of
Bitauto will indirectly purchase a portion of convertible bonds
through PAG
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)