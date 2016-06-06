BRIEF-Overstock to buy 604,229 shares from units of Fairfax Financial at $16.55/shr
* Says on Jan 27, entered into oral deal to buy 604,229 shares from one or more units of Fairfax Financial Holdings at $16.55/share
June 6 Norfolk Southern Corp :
* Is restructuring its Pocahontas Land Corporation and Pocahontas Development Corporation subsidiaries, effective immediately
* Restructuring will result in elimination of 18 of 29 employee positions at two subsidiaries
* Restructuring as part of its overall drive to increase efficiency and adapting to coal market conditions
* Enterprise Products Partners LP qtrly fully diluted earnings per unit $0.31
* United Therapeutics Corp says entered into a credit agreement for an unsecured, revolving credit facility of up to $1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: