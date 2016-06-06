June 6 Silvano Fashion Group AS :

* 0.15 euro ($0.1703) per share shall be payable to entitled shareholders as a dividend at latest on 15th of July 2016

* Share capital of Silvano Fashion Group to be reduced by 300,000 euros from 11.4 million euros to 11.1 million euros

* After reduction share capital to be divided into 37,000,000 shares with nominal value of 0.30 euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)