UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 Silvano Fashion Group AS :
* 0.15 euro ($0.1703) per share shall be payable to entitled shareholders as a dividend at latest on 15th of July 2016
* Share capital of Silvano Fashion Group to be reduced by 300,000 euros from 11.4 million euros to 11.1 million euros
* After reduction share capital to be divided into 37,000,000 shares with nominal value of 0.30 euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources