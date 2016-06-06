June 6 Blackrock's Richard Turnill:
* Outcome of UK "Brexit" referendum looks highly uncertain;
expect far-reaching market implications in the short term
* Fed chair Yellen's remarks this week could still leave the
door open for a possible second-half rate increase
* British pound could drop significantly in event of a
Brexit
* Also expect to see UK equities (especially
domestically-exposed small- and mid-cap stocks) decline under a
Brexit scenario
* A "leave" vote on Brexit would likely shock global
markets, believe risk assets including stocks and credit would
suffer
* Peripheral European assets, global financials, materials
equity sectors would be exposed in case of "leave" vote on
Brexit
* Believe now is good time to "dial down" equity, credit
risk; UK investors may want to place hedges against potential
Brexit outcome