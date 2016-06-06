UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 Autoneum Holding AG :
* Raised 75 million Swiss francs ($77.21 million) long-term debt through issuance of a Swiss franc public bond
* Issue will facilitate partial early refinancing of bond in amount of 125 million Swiss francs expiring on Dec. 14, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1UCKVQH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9714 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources