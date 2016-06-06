June 6 T. Rowe Price Group Inc
* Will pay up to about $194 million to compensate certain
clients for a proxy voting error firm made in connection with
2013 leveraged buyout of dell
* At time of 2013 dell buyout, investment team held a strong
view that merger consideration of $13.75/share offered by dell
significantly undervalued co
* Several t. Rowe price funds, trusts, clients subsequently
filed petition with delaware court to seek fair value appraisal
for their dell shares
* Expects to record one-time charge, which is expected to
reduce net income, after tax, by about $0.46 in diluted eps in
q2
* Company will fund payments from available cash
