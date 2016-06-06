BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser confirms it is talks to buy Mead Johnson
* Expects to finance the possible transaction through a combination of cash and debt
June 6 Array Biopharma Inc :
* Array presents full results from Phase 3 NEMO study
* Study found binimetinib significantly extended median progression-free survival, at 2.8 months, versus 1.5 months observed with dacarbazine
* Binimetinib also demonstrated significant improvement in overall response rate and disease control rate
* "We plan to submit our regulatory filing for binimetinib in NRAS -mutant melanoma later this month"
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted an estimated net outflow of $1 billion in January, its third straight net cash withdrawal after it bled $3.5 billion the previous month, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 Amazon.com Inc plans to schedule more than 200 flight departures and landings per day at a $1.49 billion cargo hub it is building near Cincinnati, the airport's chief said in an interview on Wednesday, in a sign of the soaring ambitions of the online retailer.