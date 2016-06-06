June 6 Pfizer Inc :

* Pfizer inc says "encouraging" new data from a phase 1/2 study of Lorlatinib

* Says study showed clinical response in patients with ALK-positive or ROS1-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer

* Additionally, Lorlatinib showed ability to decrease size of brain metastases in patients with ALK-positive or ROS1-positive metastatic NSCLC