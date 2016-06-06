June 6 Hertz Global Holdings Inc :
* Hertz global holdings board of directors approves
separation of car rental and equipment rental businesses and
sets record date
* On july 1, 2016 , new hertz global holdings will begin
regular-way trading on nyse under existing htz symbol
* Says emerging from transaction will be two companies: a
new hertz global holdings inc and herc holdings inc
* On july 1, 2016 , herc holdings will begin regular-way
trading on nyse under symbol hri
* Hertz global holdings inc says expected members of board
of directors for herc holdings were named
* Says Herc Holdings Board Will Be Led By Non-Executive
chairman herbert henkel
* Larry silber will be president and chief executive
officer for herc holdings
