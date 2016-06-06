June 6 Vonage Holdings Corp :
* On June 3, 2016, co entered into amended and restated
credit agreement - sec filing
* Credit agreement consists of a $125 million senior secured
term loan and a $325 million revolving credit facility
* Under terms of 2016 amendment, lenders provided $125
million in term loans, which had an original amount of $100
million
* Under terms of 2016 amendment, increased revolving credit
commitments by $75 million, from $250 million to $325 million
* Loans and credit commitments under credit agreement will
mature in may 2020
Source text: (1.usa.gov/28faVJk)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)