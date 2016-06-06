June 6 Etiler Gida Ve Ticari Yatirimlar Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :

* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015

* Decides continuation of operations with one third of the capital

* Decision made due to its capital deficit by 68 percent on Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)