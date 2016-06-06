BRIEF-Western Potash Corp announces corporate restructuring
* Under arrangement, western resources will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of company
June 6 Adventure Gold Inc
* Shareholders of adventure gold and superior court of quebec approve arrangement with probe metals
* Arrangement was approved by 99.96% of adventure gold shareholders on 69% votes received
* Also received today final order approving arrangement from superior court of quebec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Under arrangement, western resources will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of company
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
* PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP- TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED