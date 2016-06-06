UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 (Reuters) -
* Chongqing Changan Automobile will invest 18 bln Yuan ($2.74 bln) in development of eco-friendly vehicles by 2025 - Nikkei
* Chongqing Changan Automobile will roll out 34 electric-vehicle, plug-in hybrid models over next decade, targeting aggregate sales of 2 million units - Nikkei
* Chongqing Changan Automobile will also pursue commercialization of autonomous driving and other state-of-the-art technologies - Nikkei
* Chongqing Changan will enlist help of Ford Motor, for technologies like batteries and control systems, while striving to develop them on its own as well - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1tcvt5t) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources